6,226 students appear for NEET in Tirunelveli district

Students line up for NEET examination in front of a school at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli on Sunday. | Photo Credit: A SHAIKMOHIDEEN

July 17, 2022 20:51 IST

Out of a total of 6,780 students, 6,226 appeared for the NEET examination in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.

The officials had made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the examination. The 11 exam centres in Tirunelveli and one in Tenkasi were guarded and students were allowed inside only after they produced their hall ticket and identity cards. Since instructions were given well in advance, they were well prepared and took the examination hassle free, officials said and added that 554 students were absent.

In Thoothukudi district, 1,690 students appeared for the examination at three centres. The exam was held between 2 p.m. and 5.30 p.m., but many students arrived at the venues from as early as 8 a.m.

A student takes leave from her parent at a NEET examination centre in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

For the first time, the NEET examination was held in in Ramanthapuram district and 1,807 candidates appeared from five centres.