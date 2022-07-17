6,226 students appear for NEET in Tirunelveli district
Out of a total of 6,780 students, 6,226 appeared for the NEET examination in Tirunelveli district on Sunday.
The officials had made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of the examination. The 11 exam centres in Tirunelveli and one in Tenkasi were guarded and students were allowed inside only after they produced their hall ticket and identity cards. Since instructions were given well in advance, they were well prepared and took the examination hassle free, officials said and added that 554 students were absent.
In Thoothukudi district, 1,690 students appeared for the examination at three centres. The exam was held between 2 p.m. and 5.30 p.m., but many students arrived at the venues from as early as 8 a.m.
For the first time, the NEET examination was held in in Ramanthapuram district and 1,807 candidates appeared from five centres.
