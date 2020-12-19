6,220 EVMs arrive from Maharashtra

TIRUNELVELI

19 December 2020 21:03 IST

A total of 6,220 Electronic Voting Machines, which arrived here from Maharashtra to be used in the Assembly Elections 2021, were stocked in the government godown at Ramaiyanpatti on Saturday in the presence of Collector V. Vishnu and representatives of political parties.

As four covered trucks carrying the EVMs reached here on Saturday morning, Mr. Vishnu received the vehicles along with representatives of recognised political parties and opened the sealed trucks in their presence to be stored in the godown. The Collector said these EVMs would be used in 1,475 polling booths in Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram, Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly segments.

“After first round of inspection in Maharashtra, we received 1,020 voting machines, 2,490 control units and 2,710 Voters Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units. We’ll conduct the second round checking here after formal notification by the Election Commission of India. We’ll use 2,950 voting machines, 1,475 control units and 1,475 VVPATs during polls along with the EVMs we already have, while 20% of the machines will be kept in reserve for emergency use,” the Collector said.

Mr. Vishnu also informed that 61,685 applications have been received during the recently held special camps for summary revision of voters.

In Thoothukudi, Collector K. Senthilraj received 2,500 EVMs from Maharashtra to be used in 1,603 polling booths in Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Srivaikundam, Ottapidaaram (Reserved), Vilaathikulam and Kovilpatti Assembly constituencies. The EVMs were stocked in the panchayat union office at Pudukottai along with other EVMs already stocked.