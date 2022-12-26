  1. EPaper
₹ 6.20 lakh, gold chain stolen from house in Srivilliputtur

December 26, 2022 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

Unidentified persons decamped with ₹ 6.20 lakh and five sovereign of gold chain from the house of a farmer A. Krishnan (75) in Thattankulampatti here on Saturday.

The police said that the elderly man, who was cultivating plantain on his six acres of land, had got ₹ 6.25 lakh on selling his agricultural produce.

He had left the money, along with a gold chain he had bought for his wife, in an almirah and locked it.

On December 22, he had taken ₹ 5,000 from the almirah to give wages to farmworkers.

Again on Saturday evening, when he found that few roof tiles were left open, he searched for the almirah keys, which he usually leaves under a mattress of a cot. When he could not find them, he broke open the almirah to find the valuables missing.

Based on his complaint, Srivilliputtur Town police have registered a case.

