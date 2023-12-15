GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

62 sovereigns burgled; notorious burglar nabbed

December 15, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have nabbed a notorious burglar who allegedly stole ₹31 lakh-worth gold ornaments from the house of a hotelier.

 Police said unidentified burglars entered the house of hotelier Chandramohan, 62, of Ganesh Nagar here when he and his wife Arulmani had gone to Theni to visit his son Karthik who works in a bank there. They returned and found 62 sovereigns of gold ornaments and silver articles from the house missing.

 Based on a complaint from Mr. Chandramohan, Kovilpatti East police had registered a case. During investigation, police found that notorious burglar Murugesan, 63, of V. Venkatachalapuram in Madurai district, who is facing more than 25 cases, and his associate had orchestrated the crime.

 Against this backdrop, the police arrested Murugesan on Friday when he came to Kovilpatti and recovered 100 grams of gold ornaments from him. Efforts are on to recover the entire booty and nab his associate.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.