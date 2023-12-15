62 sovereigns burgled; notorious burglar nabbed

December 15, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KOVILPATTI

Police have nabbed a notorious burglar who allegedly stole ₹31 lakh-worth gold ornaments from the house of a hotelier.

Police said unidentified burglars entered the house of hotelier Chandramohan, 62, of Ganesh Nagar here when he and his wife Arulmani had gone to Theni to visit his son Karthik who works in a bank there. They returned and found 62 sovereigns of gold ornaments and silver articles from the house missing.

Based on a complaint from Mr. Chandramohan, Kovilpatti East police had registered a case. During investigation, police found that notorious burglar Murugesan, 63, of V. Venkatachalapuram in Madurai district, who is facing more than 25 cases, and his associate had orchestrated the crime.

Against this backdrop, the police arrested Murugesan on Friday when he came to Kovilpatti and recovered 100 grams of gold ornaments from him. Efforts are on to recover the entire booty and nab his associate.