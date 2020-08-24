Madurai

6,100 seats reserved under RTE

As many as 6,100 seats have been reserved for students from underprivileged families in private schools in Madurai district under Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

According to the RTE Act, private schools have to set aside 25% of their entry-level seats for such students. An official said the final list of schools and seats were submitted to the head office in Chennai on Monday. “A total of 457 private schools - matriculation, CBSE, ICSE, nursery and primary - have been registered.

Online admission for RTE seats will begin from Thursday. Interested parents can visit http://rte.tnschools.gov.in.

