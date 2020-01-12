Madurai

61 schools take part in science exhibition

Velammal Vidyalaya team which bagged the overall trophy at Anmol Shristi, a two-day science exhibition held in Madurai.

Students of various schools in the southern districts took part in ‘Anmol Shristi,’ an enthralling science exhibition organised at Velammal Vidhyalaya’s Bodhi Campus, on Friday and Saturday.

With 430 stalls showcasing developmental experiments on the topics of ‘human sphere,’ ‘technology,’ ‘swachhata’ and ‘mental and physical education,’ students made inventive models to display their scientific temper. There were competitions on paper and PowerPoint presentations, essay competitions, quiz contests and rangoli drawing. A total of 61 schools took part in the exhibition.

A travelling science model from the District Science Centre in Nagercoil was also brought to the exhibition as an attraction.

On Saturday, Chairman of Canara Bank T. N. Manoharan, who gave away prizes to winners of competitions, said that students must make the effort to take science to the public through easy and inventive means. Chairman of Velammal Educational Trust M.V. Muthuramalingam said that progress was possible only through scientific awareness. Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani was present.

Velammal Vidyalaya bagged the overall trophy.

