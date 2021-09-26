60,865 vaccine doses administered in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district on Sunday vaccinated 60,865 persons, which is 106% of the 57,200 doses allotted for the third mega vaccination camp.

A statement said that the vaccination camps were held at 514 locations – 239 locations in Virudhunagar health unit district and 275 locations in Sivakasi health unit district.

Among the 60,865 doses administered, 35,031 were the first dose and 25,834 the second dose.

With this, out of the 16,31558 eligible persons above 18 years, 12,50,591 have been vaccinated. This included 9.45 lakh people who have got first dose and 3.05 lakh who have got the second dose also.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy inspected the vaccination camps at Tiruthangal and Sivakasi. Sivakasi MLA G. Ashokan, Sivakasi Sub-Collector M. Birathiviraj, and Deputy Director (Health Services – Sivakasi) Kalusivalingam were among those who were present.