₹605 crore drinking water project sanctioned for Radhapuram constituency

January 07, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The State government has sanctioned a major drinking water scheme in Radhapuram constituency, represented by Speaker M. Appavu, at a cost of ₹605.75 crore. It is expected to benefit 831 habitations.

In a letter to Mr. Appavu following his appeal to the government for implementing two major drinking water schemes in his constituency, Secretary of Municipal Administration and TWAD Board Shiv Das Meena said the ninth State-level Jal Jeevan Mission meeting held at the Secretariat had approved the drinking water scheme which would help 360 villages in Radhapuram (179 villages) and Valliyoor (181 villages) unions. Subsequently, the State government gaven its mandatory administrative sanction paving way for floating of tenders for this project.

“We expect the tenders to be finalised before January-end to mark the formal commencement of the physical work. We’ve planned to complete this work within the deadline to ensure the commissioning of this drinking water scheme within a year of commencement of work,” Mr. Appavu told The Hindu.

Another project

Speaking about a pending appeal for another drinking water project designed to supply water to the residents of seven town panchayats, Mr. Appavu said the TWAD Board had upwardly revised this project cost from ₹271 crore to ₹490 crore following inflation, for which sanction was yet to be given.

It would benefit Panagudi, Vadakku Valliyoor and Thisaiyanvilai, all in Radhapuram constituency, and Nanguneri, Ervadi, Moolaikkaraipatti and Thirukkurungudi town panchayats and Kalakkad municipality, all in Nanguneri constituency.

The Speaker said, 15 villages under Kavalkinaru and Vadakkankulam village panchayats would get drinking water from this project. Infiltration wells would be sunk near Kannimarathoppu check-dam near Panagudi. “This project cost will be ₹16.23 crore,” he said.

He also informed that the pipes carrying drinking water to the coastal hamlets in his constituency from Ponnankurichi infiltration wells sunk in the Tamirabharani were being damaged near Kaalvaai village for taking water illegally. Hence, these drinking water pipes would be realigned via another route for reviving this project.

Moreover, minor drinking water projects and construction of overhead tanks and ground-level sump in three existing drinking water schemes have also been sanctioned for Radhapuram segment, he said.