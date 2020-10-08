₹60.10 lakh cash seized in vehicle check

Police seized ₹60.10 lakh cash from four persons travelling in a car during a vehicle check in Tirunelveli Town early on Thursday.

Preliminary checks revealed that the four men identified as Fateh Chand, Jayantilal and Sivaramakrishnan, all from Tirunelveli, and Kalyanakumar of Tenkasi, were proceeding to Tenkasi.

When police checked the vehicle, they found the cash in a bag. As the foursome could not submit valid documents for the huge amount, they alerted the income tax department for further inquiry.

Police sources said that one of them, working with a pressure cooker manufacturing unit, was returning to Tenkasi, his base, with the money he had apparently collected from dealers selling the cookware in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts.

The IT department inquiry would throw more light on the seizure, said a police officer.