6,000 metric tonnes of paddy procured through DPCs in Ramnad

Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao on Sunday said the district administration had procured a little over 6,000 metric tonnes of paddy from farmers through 22 direct purchase centres.

The crop was harvested on 1.27 lakh hectares in the district. The Department of Agriculture, in coordination with Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, procured the produce through DPCs and payments were made directly to the bank accounts of farmers, he told The Hindu.

On the status of cotton crop, Mr. Rao said the harvest was expected to take place in the next 30 to 45 days from 2,450 ha out of 5,000 ha cultivated in the district. The remaining area was in vegetative stage.

The district administration facilitated the setting up of two farmer producer companies, Ramnad Mundu Chilly Company and Vaigai Farmers Producers Company, and cotton was purchased from growers through them at ₹32 per kg. The Agriculture Business and Agriculture Marketing Corporation had earmarked ₹3 lakh each to the two FPCs for the purpose, which immensely benefited the growers, said Joint Director (Agriculture) S.S. Sheik Abdullah.

In order to ensure that the goods reached the market on time, the district administration took steps to arrange for transport. As a special concession, 1% cess to the market was waived by the State government in view of the pandemic.

Officials were now focussed on gingelly crop. Also, the summer showers experienced during the last two days was expected to benefit nearly 8,500 hectares of coconut.

The Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE), as a CSR activity, had announced free tractor service to farmers for ploughing. So far, about 200 ryots from tiny and small segments had registered their names through a specially created App.

Asked about complaints of fertilizer shortage from cotton growers, he said the stocks were moved to Chatrakudi, Mudukalathur and other areas swiftly.

Vegetable procurement

The district procured 60 to 70 metric tonnes of vegetables and another 40 to 50 tonnes of fruits daily from Madurai and Thoothukudi districts. They were sold to public through specially arranged make-shift markets, ensuring social distancing.

Also, 215 mobile vehicles were operated to cover major towns, town panchayats and municipal limits. The containment zones and buffer zones identified in Paramakudi, Keelakarai, R S Mangalam and a few other locations were provided with exclusive vehicles to deliver vegetables and groceries, Mr. Rao said.

The COVID-19 control room, which functioned round the clock, also had experts to give counselling to needy people, health officials said.

All foreign returnees in the district had completed the quarantine period in their homes.