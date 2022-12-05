6,000 kg of fish seized from three mechanised boats

December 05, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Three mechanised boats, which returned to the Mandapam shore in the early hours of Monday, were checked by a team of officials from the Fisheries Department and it was found that they had used banned fish nets.

The checks, which went on for over two hours, resulted in the seizure of 6,000 kg of fish and the nets. Assistant Director Fisheries Abdul Khader Jailani said that following complaints that some fishermen used the banned fish nets, they conducted the surprise raid.

As a sequel to the seizure, the officials said they would not issue tokens to the three boats and also withdraw the diesel subsidy extended to the boats by the Tamil Nadu government.

Recently, a group of country boat fishermen had complained to Collector Johny Tom Varghese about the use of double nets by some of the mechanised boat operators. These nets resuoltingdwindling of marine wealth, the had pointed out.