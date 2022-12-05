6,000 kg of fish seized from three mechanised boats

December 05, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The fish seized in Mandapam on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Three mechanised boats, which returned to the Mandapam shore in the early hours of Monday, were checked by a team of officials from the Fisheries Department and it was found that they had used banned fish nets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The checks, which went on for over two hours, resulted in the seizure of 6,000 kg of fish and the nets. Assistant Director Fisheries Abdul Khader Jailani said that following complaints that some fishermen used the banned fish nets, they conducted the surprise raid.

As a sequel to the seizure, the officials said they would not issue tokens to the three boats and also withdraw the diesel subsidy extended to the boats by the Tamil Nadu government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Recently, a group of country boat fishermen had complained to Collector Johny Tom Varghese about the use of double nets by some of the mechanised boat operators. These nets resuoltingdwindling of marine wealth, the had pointed out.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US