6,000 additional buses are being operated in T.N., says Minister

Ever since the DMK came back to power, around 6,000 additional buses were being operated in the State, said Transport Minister R. S. Rajakannappan.

Speaking at a special camp held for patta-related issues at Keezhamudi Mannarkottai near Kamuthi here on Wednesday, Mr. Rajakannappan said while only 14,000 buses were being operated during the previous AIADMK regime, over 19,290 buses were now being operated following public demand.

“This government is not for profit-making through transport corporations, but operating buses as a service to the people. Additional buses were being operated despite increasing diesel price, cost of spare parts and administrative expenses,” he said.

By making available all spare parts, all the buses that were operated during Deepavali reached their destinations without any trouble. While the government expected only 40 per cent women to make use of the free travel in town buses, around 61.4 per cent women were making use of it, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu said the government was reaching out to the people at their doorstep. “Earlier, people had to go to the taluk office or office of the Revenue Divisional Officers and the Collectorate to get patta-related issues redressed. But, now the government and its officials are coming to your villages for the same,” he said. He also pointed to the health services at doorstep being implemented by the DMK government.

He promised that more welfare schemes were in the pipeline in the near future.

Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat, MLAs Kader Batcha Muthuramalingam and S. Murugesan, District Revenue Officer A. M. Kamatchi Ganesan, Additional Collector (District Rural Development Agency) K.J. Praveenkumar and Paramakudi Revenue Divisional Officer R. Murugan were among those who were present.