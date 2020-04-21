600 tonnes of fertilizer stolen

SIPCOT police have registered a case in connection with the theft of 600 tonnes of fertilizer from a sealed godown here.
Police said Ram Eswaran, a fertilizer agent of Thiruchengode in Namakkal district, bought the stock at an auction conducted by the Department of Customs last year and stored it in a godown in SIPCOT area. After sending a sample for analysis, the Department of Agriculture told him not to sell the stock until the results came in.
On Monday, when officials went to the godown to take samples again, they found the stock missing.
Suspecting that their order has been violated, Deputy Director of Agriculture (Quality Control) Vasanthi filed a complaint with SIPCOT police, who registered a case.
