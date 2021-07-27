600 litres of used oil collected from Meenakshi temple

The Food Safety Department officials collected 600 litres of used oil from Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai on Monday under the RUCO scheme.

27 July 2021 19:51 IST

Madurai

The Food Safety Department officials collected 600 litres of used oil from Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple under the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) scheme to produce biodiesel.

Based on the directive of the District Collector S. Aneesh Sekar, the food safety department officials collected cooking oil that was used once for preparing ladoos in the temple.

V. Jayaramapandian, Designated Food Officer in Madurai, and Joint Commissioner of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, K. Chelladurai, were present while oil was collected from the temple on Monday.

Till date, 92,000 litres of used cooking oil has been collected from hotels, eateries and restaurants in Madurai district under the RUCO scheme. Among them, 75,000 litres have been converted to make biodiesel.

The Food Safety Department officials say that reusing cooking oil causes several health hazards to those who consume it. The biodiesel, which is produced from the conversion of used cooking oil, can be used as fuel for lorries. A fixed amount of money will be paid to those who give away the used oil under the RUCO scheme, the officials added.