600 kg of ration rice seized near Bodi

The Hindu Bureau
October 27, 2022 21:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

THENI

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of officers from the District Supply Office seized 14 bags of ration rice weighing 600 kg from Bodinayakkanur North Street on Thursday. Officials said that the rice was lying unclaimed on the street adjacent to Chellayi Amman Temple. It was said that some construction workers were laying cement road. The rice bags were found along with cement bags. Preliminary inquiries revealed that some agents may have left it to be smuggled to Kerala. Further investigation was on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app