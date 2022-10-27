600 kg of ration rice seized near Bodi

THENI

A team of officers from the District Supply Office seized 14 bags of ration rice weighing 600 kg from Bodinayakkanur North Street on Thursday. Officials said that the rice was lying unclaimed on the street adjacent to Chellayi Amman Temple. It was said that some construction workers were laying cement road. The rice bags were found along with cement bags. Preliminary inquiries revealed that some agents may have left it to be smuggled to Kerala. Further investigation was on.