600 IMFL bottles from Puducherry seized in Madurai

January 21, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In a major catch, Central Intelligence Unit of Prohibition Enforcement Wing on Sunday seized 600 one-litre IMFL bottles that were being smuggled from Puducherry for illegally selling in Madurai, including select TASMAC bars at higher price.

Following a specific input about the modus operandi about the smuggling and repackaging in used TASMAC bottles, a team of sleuths of CIU, led by Inspector of Police, K. Saravanakumar, followed the suspects for nearly three months and caught them red-handed even as the transaction was taking place in Avaniyapuram.

According to sources, the one-litre bottles of brandy, were being brought in a swanky car from Pudhucherry by one Vijayan. The CIU sleuths followed the car from Tiruchi and waited till the bottles and money exchanged hands.

The source said that the brandy which were bought at a cheap rate of around ₹200 a bottle in Pudhucherry could fetch up to three times profit in Madurai.

The bottles are refilled in used TASMAC bottles and sold during late nights and early morning before the TASMAC retail shops open.

Similarly, this brandy was also sold to customers at the TASMAC bars when bought in loose.

Besides, seizing the liquor bottles and car, the police also arrested Vijayan and Muthupandi of Madurai.

