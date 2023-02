February 13, 2023 11:56 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MADURAI

A 60-year-old woman, S. Chellammal, was found dead on her bed in her house in Uthapanaickanur near Usilampatti on Monday afternoon. With her children living away, the woman was staying in the house alone. Police said Chellammal had some external injuries. She was into moneylending and the police suspected that she could have been smothered. Uthapanaickanur police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.