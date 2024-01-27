60-year-old spectator killed by a bull at Melur manjuvirattu

January 27, 2024 02:26 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - MADURAI

A 60-year-old man was killed by a bull at Melur in Madurai during manjuvirattu event on Friday.

According to police, P. Chandran of Melur who was a bystander at the Semminipatti manjuvirattu was knocked down by a bull. As the bull hit his chest, he bled heavily while he was taken to the Melur government hospital.

Doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead. In the same manjuviarattu event, about 46 people were injured.

Melur police have registered a case in this regard.

