Madurai24 January 2021 21:33 IST
Comments
60 sovereigns stolen from house
Updated: 24 January 2021 21:33 IST
Aruppukottai
Unidentified persons broke into a house at Venkateswara Nagar here and decamped with 60 sovereigns of gold and ₹ 1.40 lakh, on Sunday afternoon.
The police said that Nagarathinam (45), who is into two-wheeler sales, along with his wife, had gone out to attend a domestic function in the afternoon. His two daughters were also away.
When one of his daughters returned, she saw the door of her house open.
Suddenly, a man jumped out from her house and he joined his accomplice waiting on a two-wheeler and fled the scene.
Closed-circuit television camera footage showed that the men were wearing helmets, the police said.
Aruppukottai Town police are on the lookout for the accused.
More In Madurai
Read more...