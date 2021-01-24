Madurai

60 sovereigns stolen from house

Aruppukottai

Unidentified persons broke into a house at Venkateswara Nagar here and decamped with 60 sovereigns of gold and ₹ 1.40 lakh, on Sunday afternoon.

The police said that Nagarathinam (45), who is into two-wheeler sales, along with his wife, had gone out to attend a domestic function in the afternoon. His two daughters were also away.

When one of his daughters returned, she saw the door of her house open.

Suddenly, a man jumped out from her house and he joined his accomplice waiting on a two-wheeler and fled the scene.

Closed-circuit television camera footage showed that the men were wearing helmets, the police said.

Aruppukottai Town police are on the lookout for the accused.

