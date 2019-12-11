60 SDPI cadre held

MADURAI

Over 60 cadres of Social Democratic Party of India were arrested when they burnt copies of Citizens’ Amendment Bill here on Tuesday.

The cadre, led by party’s Madurai district president Mujibur Rahman, took out a procession to the Madurai railway junction on West Veli Street from Kattabomman statue junction. The protesters raised slogans against the Centre that was attempting to bring up a legislation in Parliament “in violation of the secular fabric etched in the Constitution”.

By discriminating Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils, the CAB was trying to divide the people of the country on religious basis, they said.

Later, when they attempted to burn a copy of the bill, the police tried to stop it. In the melee, the SDPI cadre tore the copy. The arrested cadre were released later in the evening.