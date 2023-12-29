60 kg of ganja seized, two women arrested in Usilampatti

December 29, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MADURAI

A special team of Madurai Rural District Police on Friday seized 60 kg of ganja and arrested two persons in Usilampatti.

The accused were identified as R. Rani, 48, of Kokkudaiyanpatti and S. Rani alias Selvarani, 68, of Seelapadi in Dindigul. Acting on a tip-off, the special team raided Usilampatti bus stand on Friday and seized 35 kg of ganja from Selvarani.

During interrogation, Selvarani revealed about more contraband available with Rani. Later, the police went to the house of Rani at Kokkudaiyanpatti, seized another 25 kg of ganja, and arrested her.

The police have booked four more persons, M. Minnal, 56, her husband P. Mathiazhagan, 58, S. Sundar 30, and A. Prasanna, 37, all from Usilampatti. The police are on the lookout for the absconding accused.

