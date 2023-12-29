ADVERTISEMENT

60 kg of ganja seized, two women arrested in Usilampatti

December 29, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of Madurai Rural District Police on Friday seized 60 kg of ganja and arrested two persons in Usilampatti.

The accused were identified as R. Rani, 48, of Kokkudaiyanpatti and S. Rani alias Selvarani, 68, of Seelapadi in Dindigul. Acting on a tip-off, the special team raided Usilampatti bus stand on Friday and seized 35 kg of ganja from Selvarani.

During interrogation, Selvarani revealed about more contraband available with Rani. Later, the police went to the house of Rani at Kokkudaiyanpatti, seized another 25 kg of ganja, and arrested her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have booked four more persons, M. Minnal, 56, her husband P. Mathiazhagan, 58, S. Sundar 30, and A. Prasanna, 37, all from Usilampatti. The police are on the lookout for the absconding accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US