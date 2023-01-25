ADVERTISEMENT

60 kg of ganja seized in Theni district

January 25, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Kadamalaigundu police have seized 60 kgs of ganja that was being smuggled among boxes containing fishes from Andhra Pradesh past Tuesday midnight.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a vehicle check at Kadaimalaigundu and intercepted a van. The police found that among the thermocol boxes containing fishes kept amidst ice bars, some of the boxes had bundles of ganja. The police found 30 bundles, each weighing 2 kg.

The team arrested two persons, Nallamalai (35) of Singarajapuram and the driver Raja (32) of Vannichchipatti in Pudukottai district.

The police are on the lookout for three more accused.

The Theni police seized 1,200 kg of ganja last week which was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh in a similar fashion in a vehicle carrying fishes.

