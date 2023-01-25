HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

60 kg of ganja seized in Theni district

January 25, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Kadamalaigundu police have seized 60 kgs of ganja that was being smuggled among boxes containing fishes from Andhra Pradesh past Tuesday midnight.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police conducted a vehicle check at Kadaimalaigundu and intercepted a van. The police found that among the thermocol boxes containing fishes kept amidst ice bars, some of the boxes had bundles of ganja. The police found 30 bundles, each weighing 2 kg.

The team arrested two persons, Nallamalai (35) of Singarajapuram and the driver Raja (32) of Vannichchipatti in Pudukottai district.

The police are on the lookout for three more accused.

The Theni police seized 1,200 kg of ganja last week which was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh in a similar fashion in a vehicle carrying fishes.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.