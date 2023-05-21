ADVERTISEMENT

60 hurt in Jallikattu held in Sivaganga district; 3 referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai

May 21, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

At least 60 people including spectators and a bull tamer were injured in a jallikattu held in Kirungakottai near Singampunari in Sivaganga district on Sunday.

The jallikattu was held to mark the “Kaliyuga Mei Ayyanar Puravi Eduppu Thiruvizha” and 800 bulls from Sivaganga, Dindigul, Madurai, Tiruchi and Pudukottai participated.

Tamil Nadu Cooperation Minister K. R. Periakaruppan inaugurated the jaillikattu. Prizes were given to the tamers and the bull owners which included air-cooler, cot, cycle, mixer grinder and among others.

The organisers gave the names of the seriously injured as Chellakannu (60) of Thonthilingapuram and Balamurugan (22) of Azhagapuri. They were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai as they suffered multiple injuries.

Bhoomi puja

Earlier, the minister participated in a bhoomi puja ceremony held at the Sivaganga Government Medical College and Hospital where a state-of-the-art ICCU with a 50-bed and a maternity centre would come up at a cost of ₹30.5 crore.

The puja was conducted in the presence of District Collector (in-charge) Manivannan, Dean Satyabhama, Sivaganga Municipal Chairman CM Durai Anand and others, a press release said.

