60 differently abled people receive wheelchairs

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan distributed wheelchairs to 60 differently abled people from the Madurai Central constituency at an event held hereon Monday. He made the contribution from his own funds.

He also distributed a laptop and a mobile phone to two girl students. The Finance Minister said that he had met the two students at a Chief Minister’s event held last week to distribute COVID-19 relief assistance to children who had lost their parents. The students required the laptop and mobile phone for their education, he said and added that he was happy to have helped for a good cause.