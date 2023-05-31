60-day annual fishing ban along west coast to commence on Thursday

May 31, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

As the 60-day annual fishing ban along the west coast will commence on June 1, almost all the mechanised boats operating from the fishing harbours in this region have reached their bases.

After the 60-day annual fishing ban on the mechanized boats along the east coast that came into effect on April 15 and ends at June 15, the ban along the west coast starting from Kanniyakumari commences on June 1 (Thursday). Consequently, ban on fishing by mechanised boats operating along the west coast, especially on the boats operating from Muttom, Colachel, Thengaaipattinam etc. will start on June 1 and end on July 15.

Hence, the mechanised boats operating from these fishing harbours, including the boats involved in multi-day deep sea stay fishing, have returned to their bases while there is no curb on fishing by the country boats, which will ensure the unhindered supply of seafood to the consumers to some extent.

However, the price of the fishes will skyrocket during this ‘ban season’ due to the huge gap between supply and demand.

“Since the fishes harvested by the country boats will be very small in quantity while comparing with the productivity of the mechanised boats, there is no surprise in the sharp rise in the price. The only solace is that the mechanized boats operating along the east coast will resume their business from June 15 and hence the supply of seafood will get stabilised to some extent. Even then, the price will be still on the higher side as domestic demand and supply for export cannot be met,” said the owners of the mechanised boats.

While the business activities in these fishing harbours will come to a grinding halt, the allied industries like ice bar making units, grocery stores supplying food items to the boats going for multi-day deep sea stay fishing, drinking water supply units etc. will also see acute drop in the business during these 60 days.

During this ban period, the owners used to overhaul their boats, give a fresh coat of paint and mend their fishnets to prepare their boats in the best possible way for the next season that starts on July 15.

