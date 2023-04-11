60-bed COVID-19 isolation ward ready in Virudhunagar hospital

April 11, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital is ready with a 60-bedded COVID-19 isolation ward.

This includes 25 beds with oxygen support, 10 ICU beds and 10 beds with ventilators. Its Dean J. Sangumani said that all the 60 beds were in functional condition during a mock drill conducted on Monday to ascertain the state of preparedness to face the possible 4th wave of COVID.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were the first government hospital to get oxygen plants after the outbreak of COVID. The hospital has 16 KL capacity of liquid oxygen and two oxygen generators with a capacity of 1,500 litres per minute,” Dr. Sangumani said.

The hospital can increase the number of beds up to 200, if required, he added.

The medical college hospital which suffered due to lack of RTPCR testing facility during the first wave of COVID now has four machines which can test 4,000 swabs a day. The hospital has got ready with fever patient ward to test them for COVID.

During the mock drill, masks were provided to all the staff and patients and their attendants and it was made mandatory for all entering the hospital premises.

Adequate stocks of drugs and medical equipment were available at the hospital, the Dean said.