6-year-old girl kidnapped by finance firm workers

Thisaiyanvilai police have picked up a few workers of a finance firm for allegedly kidnapping the girl child of their colleague after she failed to repay the loan she had taken from the firm.

Police said A. Anusha, 32, of Thisaiyanvilai, who was working with the private finance firm functioning in the same area, borrowed money from it. As she could not repay the loan within the deadline, the workers of the firm kidnapped Ms. Anusha’s six-year-old girl who had gone to school.

They also informed Ms. Anusha that they would send the girl only if she repaid the loan with interest.

Acting on Ms. Anusha’s complaint, Thisaiyanvilai police rescued the girl and picked up a few persons for interrogation.

