GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

6-year-old girl kidnapped by finance firm workers

Published - August 09, 2024 08:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Thisaiyanvilai police have picked up a few workers of a finance firm for allegedly kidnapping the girl child of their colleague after she failed to repay the loan she had taken from the firm.

Police said A. Anusha, 32, of Thisaiyanvilai, who was working with the private finance firm functioning in the same area, borrowed money from it. As she could not repay the loan within the deadline, the workers of the firm kidnapped Ms. Anusha’s six-year-old girl who had gone to school.

They also informed Ms. Anusha that they would send the girl only if she repaid the loan with interest.

Acting on Ms. Anusha’s complaint, Thisaiyanvilai police rescued the girl and picked up a few persons for interrogation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.