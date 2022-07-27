Madurai

6 more Sri Lankans arrive in Tamil Nadu

Special Correspondent Rameswaram July 27, 2022 21:00 IST
Six more Sri Lankan Tamils, including three children, arrived in Dhanushkodi on Wednesday.

With this, the number of Sri Lankan nationals fleeing the island nation and seeking refuge in Tamil Nadu has increased to 130. One of them, an elderly woman, had died within days of her arrival in Rameswaram in a fibre boat in July.

The Coastal Security Police found the six Sri Lankans, belonging to two families, on the Kambipadu seashore.

Five of them, including three children, belonged to one family. After an inquiry, the Coastal Security Police handed them over to the Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation Camp in Mandapam.

