Madurai

6 more months to get concurrence for buildings

Virudhunagar

The Tamil Nadu Government has given six more months for educational institutions to get concurrence for their buildings.

A statement said that educational institutions can make online applications through www.tn.gov.in/tcp till December 31. They should submit the documents mentioned in the relevant Government Order and obtain concurrence for their buildings. Further details can be had from the Deputy Director, Collectorate, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Madurai Road, Chathira Reddiyapatti.

