6 held with turmeric

THOOTHUKUDI

In a predawn operation, the Q Branch police arrested six persons with ₹ 8 lakh worth turmeric even as they were attempting to smuggle it to Sri Lanka.

Police said Q Branch police, on receiving information about the move to smuggle turmeric to Sri Lanka from the coastal area of Terespuram in a boat, the police team led by Vijaya Anita conducted a surprise check along the coast around 2 a.m. on Monday.

When it found a few people were loading bags in a boat from a cargo autorickshaw, the team surrounded them. On checking the boat, they found 1,620 kg of turmeric packed in 54 bags.

The boat owner M. Syed Umar, 40, cargo auto driver A. Charles, 33, and K. Nagoor Ghani, 42, of Madhavan Nair Colony, M. Antony, 42, of Tooveypuram, J. Joseph, 25, of MCF Colony in Terespuram and J. Antony Raj, 39, of Keezha Alangaarathittu were arrested.

The Q Branch police team handed over the boat with turmeric, arrested persons and the cargo auto to Tharuvaikulam Coastal Security Group police for further inquiry.