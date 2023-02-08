ADVERTISEMENT

5th Ramanathapuram Book Fair from today

February 08, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

RAMANATHAPURAM

The 5th Ramanathapuram Book Fair will begin at Ramanathapuram Raja Higher Secondary School ground on Thursday morning. In a statement, Collector Johny Tom Varghese said that the book fair, jointly organised by the district administration and ‘Kalai Ilakkiya Arvalargal Sangam,’ a literary forum, will have 114 stalls. Over two lakh books authored by hundreds of writers would be on sale till February 19. Several eminent writers would speak at the venue and cultural programmes would be organised every day. Paintings and herbal plants would also be on display. There will be stalls selling traditional food at the venue.

