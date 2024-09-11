ADVERTISEMENT

594 families receive ration cards in Thoothukudi

Published - September 11, 2024 08:35 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Social Welfare Minister P. Geetha Jeevan handing over a family card to a beneficiary in Thoothukudi Taluk office on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The long and agonizing wait of 594 families for ration cards ended on Wednesday as Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan distributed the ration cards to the beneficiaries.

 As the distribution of new ration cards had stopped over the past two years, the applicant families could not buy essential commodities from the ration shops. After the new ration cards were printed to clear the pending applications, Ms. Geetha distributed the ration cards to the beneficiary families on Wednesday.

 The Minister also handed over free house site pattas to 10 beneficiaries in the presence of Thoothukudi Tahsildar Muralidharan and Taluk Supplies Officer Gnanaraj.

