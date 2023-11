November 07, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Madurai

Forest Department personnel in Mandapam seized around 590 kg of sea cucumber from a private land in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday night.

According to Forest Department sources, based on a tip-off, the forest officials conducted a raid and seized 350 kg of processed sea cucumber and 240 kg of dead ones. One Imran Rafiq, 21, suspected to be the accused is absconding. Further investigation is under way.

