59 new buses flagged off in Dindigul

Rural Development Minister, I. Periyasamy, on Wednesday flagged off 59 new buses to be run as town buses and mufossil buses here.

Among them five buses would be town buses, 53 buses would be mufossil buses and one new bus service to the Dindigul Government Medical College on a new route.

The flagging off was held at Kamarajar bus stand here in the presence of Dindigul Collector, M.N. Poongodi, MPs, R. Satchithanandam (Dindigul) and Thanga Tamilselvan (Theni) along with MLAs, I.P. Senthilkumar (Palani) and K.S. Saravanakumar (Vedasandur) and A. Maharajan (Andipatti) and Dindigul Mayor, J. Ilamathi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the bus transport in the State was nationalised during the regime of M. Karunanidhi. Hence, the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has been giving due importance to the transport corporations and allocating higher funds for them.

Buses were being operated to even smaller villages.

The free bus journeys given to the women has helped women to make 33 crore free bus journeys in the last three years in Dindigul region. This was 400 crore free bus rides by women across the state in the last three years, he said.

Despite Tamil Nadu being the fourth largest contributor to the country in terms of GST, he said the State was not getting adequate returns from the Centre. However, the Chief Minister was deftly handling the available revenue to cater to the needs of the people.

Mr. Periyasamy said that new drinking water scheme for Ninlakottai, Athur and Dindigul with water source from Vaigai dam at a cost of ₹ 550 crore would begin soon.

TNSTC Madurai, Managing Director, R. Singaravelum, and Dindigul General Manager, A. Sasikumar, were present.