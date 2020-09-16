587 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Madurai

Madurai

16 September 2020 15:09 IST

Madurai City Police on Wednesday seized a huge haul of banned tobacco products weighing 587 kg, and arrested one person.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), R. Shiva Prasad, said that a team of police officials from the South Gate police station raided a house in Navabadkhana Street on South Masi Street. The team found 56 bags and seven boxes of banned tobacco products, including gutka, hoarded inside. The police arrested D. Malaiyarasu (39) in connection with this.

The police are investigating to find out where the contraband was procured from.