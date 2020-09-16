Madurai

587 kg of banned tobacco products seized in Madurai

Madurai City police seized 587 kg of banned tobacco products and arrested on person in South Masi Street on Wednesday

Madurai City police seized 587 kg of banned tobacco products and arrested on person in South Masi Street on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madurai City Police on Wednesday seized a huge haul of banned tobacco products weighing 587 kg, and arrested one person.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), R. Shiva Prasad, said that a team of police officials from the South Gate police station raided a house in Navabadkhana Street on South Masi Street. The team found 56 bags and seven boxes of banned tobacco products, including gutka, hoarded inside. The police arrested D. Malaiyarasu (39) in connection with this.

The police are investigating to find out where the contraband was procured from.

