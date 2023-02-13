ADVERTISEMENT

5.79 lakh children to be given deworming tablets in Virudhunagar

February 13, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Sundar S 5988

A total of 5.79 lakh children in the age group of 1-19 years would be given deworming tablets on Tuesday as part of National Deworming Day.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that tapeworm infection would lead to nutritional deficiency, tiredness and sickness, lack of concentration in studies, lack of appetite, anemia and nausea.

In order to prevent such health issues, the children would be given abendazole tablets. The tablets should be taken 30 minutes after having lunch. Consuming the tablet would not cause any side-effects. However, if the children are sick, they should not be given this tablet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The tablets would be distributed through all anganwadi centres. Besides, it would be available at all primary health centres.

Children between the age of one and two years should take only half tablet and others can take one full tablet. For young kids, the tablets can be powdered and mixed with water, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US