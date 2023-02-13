5.79 lakh children to be given deworming tablets in Virudhunagar

February 13, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Virudhunagar

A total of 5.79 lakh children in the age group of 1-19 years would be given deworming tablets on Tuesday as part of National Deworming Day.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that tapeworm infection would lead to nutritional deficiency, tiredness and sickness, lack of concentration in studies, lack of appetite, anemia and nausea.

In order to prevent such health issues, the children would be given abendazole tablets. The tablets should be taken 30 minutes after having lunch. Consuming the tablet would not cause any side-effects. However, if the children are sick, they should not be given this tablet.

The tablets would be distributed through all anganwadi centres. Besides, it would be available at all primary health centres.

Children between the age of one and two years should take only half tablet and others can take one full tablet. For young kids, the tablets can be powdered and mixed with water, the statement said.