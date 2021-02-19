₹5.77 crore disbursed as crop loss compensation

Tirunelveli

19 February 2021 20:45 IST

5,798 farmers in Tirunelveli district get the relief

Disbursal of crop loss relief in the district has commenced and 5,798 farmers, whose crops on 5,607.72 hectares were damaged in the recent unseasonal rains received ₹5.77 crore as compensation.

Informing this at the farmers’ grievances redressal meet held in the Collectorate on Friday, Collector V. Vishnu said farmers had cultivated paddy on 38,427 hectares, minor millets on 602 hectares, grams on 7,494 hectares, cotton on 663 hectares, sugarcane on 33 hectares and oilseeds on 474 hectares. Precisely, cultivation had been taken up on 47,513 hectares, thanks to the surplus rainfall.

However, the unseasonal rains in mid-January affected the crops, especially paddy. Paddy cultivated on 163.05 hectares by 482 farmers, grams on 5,839.75 hectares by 5,727 farmers and horticultural crops on 34.49 hectares by 135 farmers were found to be affected during the survey conducted by the Departments Revenue and Agriculture.

Based on the reports submitted by the inspection teams, the district administration forwarded proposals to the State Government seeking compensation for the crop loss. Subsequently, ₹5.77 crore had been paid in the accounts of 5,798 farmers, Mr. Vishnu said.

On the ongoing harvest of paddy in the district, the Collector said of the 40 Direct Purchase Centres – 29 were already opened and 11 would be opened during next week. The paddy would be bought from the farmers for the minimum support price fixed by the State Government.

The Collector said quality agro inputs in adequate quantity had been stocked in the Agriculture Extension Centres and other authorised traders for the summer paddy cultivation even as the officials had been deployed to check the quality of seeds and other agro inputs.

“When 15.70 tonnes of uncertified seeds, worth about ₹55.53 lakh, were found to be in the stock of traders following surprise checks, the entire quantity was seized and destroyed,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The Collector also informed that the reservoirs of the district, which had 60.70% water during the corresponding period last year, have 90.61% water.

When the farmers appealed to the Collector to take steps for establishing cold storage facility at Kalakkad to store the plantain being cultivated on a large scale, Mr. Vishnu said the proposal was about to be submitted to the government.

Farmer P. Perumbadaiyar of CPI said the agriculturists having their ranches close to the Western Ghats were suffering huge loss due to wild animal invasions into their farms.

“The forest personnel, who slap fine on the farmers if wild boars get electrocuted due to the electric fence around the ranches, don’t think about the loss suffered by the farmers. Since the Department of Forest is not taking any step to check this menace, the district administration should take the initiative to save the farmers,” Mr. Perumbadiayar said.