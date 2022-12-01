574 kg banned tobacco products seized from specially designed container lorry

December 01, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUNELVELI

The police seized over 500 kg of banned tobacco products from a specially designed container lorry.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the police received information about banned tobacco products being smuggled in a container lorry to Veeravanallur, a team, led by Inspector of Police, Veeravanallur, Murugan conducted vehicle check on the Tirunelveli – Ambasamudram Road.

 They intercepted a mini container lorry at Veeravanallur bazaar after following it for a few kilometers in a hired vehicle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 When the police tapped the walls of the empty container in suspicion, they found a specially designed chamber within the container behind the driver’s cabin, in which banned tobacco weighing about 574 kg packed in 44 bags had been stuffed. Besides seizing the vehicle with the tobacco products, the police arrested driver Sivakumar, 46, of Samaththuvapuram in Karur.

Further investigations are on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US