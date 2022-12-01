  1. EPaper
574 kg banned tobacco products seized from specially designed container lorry

December 01, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUNELVELI

The police seized over 500 kg of banned tobacco products from a specially designed container lorry.

When the police received information about banned tobacco products being smuggled in a container lorry to Veeravanallur, a team, led by Inspector of Police, Veeravanallur, Murugan conducted vehicle check on the Tirunelveli – Ambasamudram Road.

 They intercepted a mini container lorry at Veeravanallur bazaar after following it for a few kilometers in a hired vehicle.

 When the police tapped the walls of the empty container in suspicion, they found a specially designed chamber within the container behind the driver’s cabin, in which banned tobacco weighing about 574 kg packed in 44 bags had been stuffed. Besides seizing the vehicle with the tobacco products, the police arrested driver Sivakumar, 46, of Samaththuvapuram in Karur.

Further investigations are on.

