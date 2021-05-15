570 cases in Virudhunagar district

Virudhunagar

15 May 2021 21:17 IST

Virudhunagar district reported 570 positive cases with a discharge of 402 patients which took the number of active cases closer to 3,999 on Saturday.

The district reported three more deaths on Saturday, while the medical bulletin mentioned four deaths - all male patients, aged 55, 57, 77 and 74 years, in different hospitals between May 9 and 13.

The total number of positive cases was 25,886 with a discharge of 21,607 patients.