Virudhunagar 15 May 2021
570 cases in Virudhunagar district
Updated: 15 May 2021 21:17 IST
Virudhunagar district reported 570 positive cases with a discharge of 402 patients which took the number of active cases closer to 3,999 on Saturday.
The district reported three more deaths on Saturday, while the medical bulletin mentioned four deaths - all male patients, aged 55, 57, 77 and 74 years, in different hospitals between May 9 and 13.
The total number of positive cases was 25,886 with a discharge of 21,607 patients.
