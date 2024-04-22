ADVERTISEMENT

57-year-old man gets 14-year imprisonment in POCSO case

April 22, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were awarded imprisonment in as many cases registered under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

According to prosecution, D. John Raj, 57, of Sahayapuram under Sattankulam police station limits, sexually misbehaved with 10-year-old and 8-year-old girls. Based on the complaint from the victims’ parents, the Tiruchendur All Women Police arrested John Raj under POCSO Act in 2017.

The Special Court for POCSO Cases judge Swaminthan awarded 14-year imprisonment to John Raj and slapped a fine of ₹ 20,000 on him on Monday.

In another case, Mr. Swaminathan awarded 7-year imprisonment to P. Subramanian alias Balasubramanian, 45, of Mela Ilanthaikulam near Kovilpatti for sexually misbehaving with a 10-year-old girl.

The Mahila court here has awarded 10-year imprisonment to a youth who sexually assaulted a teenage girl.

According to prosecution, R. Manikandan, 26, of Sakthi Nagar under Thoothukudi South police station, was arrested in 2021 under POCSO Act as he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl.

Mahila Court judge Madhava Ramanujam imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000 on him on Monday.

