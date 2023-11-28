57 stray cattle impounded in Tiruneveli; cases registered against six owners

November 28, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

With complaints from residents flooding the Corporation about accidents being caused by stray cattle, the urban civic body impounded 57 stray animals on Tuesday alone.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao said road users, especially bike riders and pedestrians, are facing serious threat from the stray cattle which roam on the roads as their owners do not keep them in sheds. Following complaints from the public, the Corporation has started impounding the stray cattle by deploying two teams in each of the four zones.

The eight teams, each led by a Health Inspector, are functioning under the monitoring of the City Health Officer. The impounded cattle will be freed only after the owners pay the fine stipulated by the Corporation.

When a stray cattle is impounded for the first time, the fine will be ₹1,000 per animal and the owner will have to pay ₹5,000 if the animal is impounded for the second time. Moreover, case will be registered against the cattle owner for allowing the animal to roam on the road, the Commissioner said.

On Tuesday alone, the Corporation personnel impounded 13 stray cattle in Thatchanallur zone, 16 in Palayamkottai zone, 18 in Melapalayam zone and 10 in Tirunelveli zone. In all, 57 stray cattle were impounded, for which ₹44,000 fine was collected from the owners.

“Since six were found to be committing this offence for the second time, complaint has been filed with the police against the owners. Hence, the owners should keep their cattle in the shed meant for the purpose,” Mr. Dnyandeorao said.

