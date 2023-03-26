57 differently-abled persons get special scooters

March 26, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹47.59 lakh were distributed to 57 differently-abled persons in Virudhunagar district on Sunday. ADVERTISEMENT Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu distributed specially-designed scooters to 57 persons. The scooters, each costing ₹83,500, were among the various welfare assistance given by the State Government to the differently-abled persons, including free bus pass, concessional rail travel, aiding equipment, marriage assistance, educational assistance, maintenance assistance, loans for self-employment and priority in employment. Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, Tenkasi MP, Dhanush M. Kumar, Virudhunagar MLA, A.R.R. Srinivasan, Rajapalayam MLA, S. Thangapandian, Sivakasi Mayor, I. Sangeetha, were present. ADVERTISEMENT

