HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

57 differently-abled persons get special scooters

March 26, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu handing over specially-designed scooters to differently-abled person in Virudhunagar on Sunday.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu handing over specially-designed scooters to differently-abled person in Virudhunagar on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹47.59 lakh were distributed to 57 differently-abled persons in Virudhunagar district on Sunday.

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu distributed specially-designed scooters to 57 persons.

The scooters, each costing ₹83,500, were among the various welfare assistance given by the State Government to the differently-abled persons, including free bus pass, concessional rail travel, aiding equipment, marriage assistance, educational assistance, maintenance assistance, loans for self-employment and priority in employment.

Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan, Tenkasi MP, Dhanush M. Kumar, Virudhunagar MLA, A.R.R. Srinivasan, Rajapalayam MLA, S. Thangapandian, Sivakasi Mayor, I. Sangeetha, were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.